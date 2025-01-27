Ruder Finn has acquired Era Communications, a southeast Asia strategic communications firm with 90 staffers.

The move expands RF’s footprint to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to complement its offices in Singapore and Malaysia.

RF CEO Kathy Bloomgarden called expansion in the Asia-Pacific region “an integral part of our global growth strategy.”

Founded in 1985, Era provides branding, reputation management, social impact, B2B communications and digital services to its clients.

Era managing director Anthony Larmon said it “was a no-brainer to become a part of one of the world’s best and first-ever PR firms.”

He’s excited about RF’s tech-driven communications capabilities and its AI expertise, “which has the potential to transform businesses in our rapidly growing marketplaces.”

RF is No. 6 in O’Dwyer’s rankings with $189.5M in fee income during the past year.