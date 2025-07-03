(L-R) Shailagh Murray, Jonathanm Nabavi

FanDuel Group, a company that offers sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, horse racing and online casino services, brings on Shailagh Murray as SVP of public affairs and Jonathan Nabavi as VP of federal affairs. Murray, who served as an advisor to President Obama and to Joe Biden during his term as VP, was most recently EVP for public affairs at Columbia University. She has also served as a political and correspondent at both the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. Nabavi was most recently VP, public policy and government affairs at the NFL. He was previously majority counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and counsel to the House Oversight Committee. "Shailagh and Jon bring decades of experience navigating difficult policy issues in a thoughtful, collaborative manner,” said FanDuel president Christian Genetski. “We are confident they are the right leaders to work alongside key stakeholders to grow our industry responsibly and sustainably."

Michael Frohlich

WPP tabs Michael Frohlich, who was most recently EMEA CEO at Weber Shandwick, to lead communications and public affairs effective next month, succeeding Chris Wade. At Weber Shandwick, Frohlich also served as global chief client & transformation officer. Before that, he was CEO at Ogilvy Group UK, which is part of WPP. Wade joined WPP as head of communication, EMEA in 2012 and subsequently held positions including group communications director and chief communications officer. He was previously group director of communications at Guardian Media Group. Frohlich assumes his new post following the announcement last month that WPP CEO Mark Read will be exiting the company at the end of the year.

Bradford Shellhammer

1stDibs, an online marketplace for such vintage, antique and contemporary items as furniture, home décor, art and jewelry, hires Bradford Shellhammer as CMO and chief product officer. Shellhammer joins1stDibs from Rent the Runway, where he was chief product and marketing officer. He has also served as chief product officer at Reverb, which sells musical instruments online, and VP of buyer experience at eBay. Shellhammer will lead the 1stDibs product, marketing and customer support functions as well as overseeing product development efforts and the user experience. “His proven track record of scaling marketplaces and retailers, combined with his love for design, will bring tremendous experience to the executive team,” said 1stDibs CEO David Rosenblatt.