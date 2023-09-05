Gil Bashe

From record-setting heat waves and floods to historic wildfires and ice storms, North America is experiencing a relentless cycle of climate-driven disasters. In 2023 alone, the United States faced 28 separate billion-dollar weather and climate events—the most recorded in a single year. These are not isolated crises; they are signals that the systems we rely on—transportation, energy, health, supply chains—are increasingly vulnerable.

At the same time that climate change is apparently intensifying, the public conversation is growing more polarized. Agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), founded to protect public health and the environment, are now embroiled in distracting policy debates. What was once considered a civic and Federal responsibility is now filtered through a partisan lens for some.

Communicating with Purpose in Polarized Times

The importance of climate resilience—as a business imperative, community safeguard and public health priority—cannot be overstated in this environment. Regardless of debates inside the Beltway, people in areas of risk—coastal floodplains, drought-prone forests and the sun belt—are wondering and justifiably worried.

Extreme weather isn’t new. The 1900 Galveston hurricane remains the deadliest U.S. natural disaster. In 1913, Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature ever measured on Earth—134°F. In the 1930s, the Dust Bowl devastated agriculture and displaced thousands. More recently, the 2021 Texas winter storm paralyzed the power grid and left millions without heat.

Last week, tropical storms unleashed a horrific disaster on Texas. Those storms flooded creeks, ravines, and streams that feed into the Guadalupe River, and flash flooding developed within minutes, wreaking murderous havoc. The heartbreaking and overwhelming human tragedy is still evolving.

From century-old records to modern megastorms, the takeaway is clear: climate always has, and continues to, shape our lives. But now, those forces are amplified by population density, aging infrastructure, and interconnected economies. The result is a rising toll on both lives and livelihoods.

North America has endured some of its most severe climate events in just the last five years. The Pacific Northwest’s 2021 heat dome broke all-time Canadian temperature records. Hurricane Ian in 2022 caused widespread destruction across Florida. The 2024 floods in the Southern Appalachians exceeded century-old crests. We are not strangers to record-setting wildfires, tornado outbreaks and billion-dollar disasters.

Climate disruption is happening now, and businesses and homeowners are increasingly footing the bill. Supply chains are faltering, power grids are failing, premiums are rising, and, in some cases, insurers refuse to cover homeowners in risk zones.

Ensuring clean air, water, and environmental safety, the EPA mission remains foundational, and while Federal policies shift with each administration, the agency’s purpose has not. Environmental regulations should not become obstacles; they should be guardrails that encourage long-term economic growth while ensuring public safety and public health.

Reframing Resilience as Business Strategy

Right now, business leaders are not waiting for government action in isolation to their own plans. Resilience is becoming a core business strategy. C-suite executives frequently gather at industry-sponsored forums through groups such as Reuters Responsible Business USA and the Center for Sustainability and Excellence to discuss a path forward and determine best practices. Beyond corporate social responsibility, the effort is also about operational continuity, workforce and community safety, and investor confidence in sustainable business planning.

Is your company prepared for extended power outages? Can your supply chain withstand transportation delays due to droughts or floods? Are your employees supported during extreme weather? Do your community stakeholders know your operational plans and how they intersect with their own? These are current boardroom questions, not future hypotheticals up for debate.

Too often, climate discussions get lost in abstract pledges and jargon. What matters now is clarity, proof and measurable impact. Stakeholders, including employees, customers and shareholders, want to know how your business prepares and contributes to community resilience. Those expectations and public eyes are why C-Suite-level leaders and their direct reports increasingly oversee sustainable business strategies.

The language of sustainability must follow this evolution. Executives must focus their efforts on communicating their business objectives and operational strategy. Replace “net zero” with “risk reduction.” Talk to “resilient infrastructure,” “smart operations,” and “future-proofing.” Focus on efficiency, continuity and value creation.

For sustainability leaders, this moment demands more than messaging—it requires them to communicate transparently about responsible business stewardship. It is time to focus on shared goals: safety, security, and societal prosperity.

People connect most deeply with what they see and feel. That’s why national sustainability strategies must be paired with local relevance. Communications about our actions must reflect this. A heatwave in Phoenix, a flood in Nashville, or an ice storm in Chicago are not simply news about the weather; they are stories about health emergencies, economic disruptions and tests of community and business infrastructure readiness.

Resilience Is Reputation

Business leaders should align their stewardship communications with local realities, engage with the community, invest in regional resilience and share stories of readiness, impact and recovery. These narratives build trust and inspire action.

We live in a time when misinformation is rampant and trust is fragile. Yet communicating about our climate readiness offers an opportunity to renew and secure that trust. That can take the form of designing housing and communities that withstand hurricane-level winds, protecting workers during heatwaves, or ensuring adaptable supply chains. When companies act with foresight and communicate proactively, they demonstrate more than savvy business. They show leadership.

Leadership is precisely what’s needed.

Economic resilience is a community and public health issue. It affects how we live, work and care for one another. It protects lives and livelihoods. In short, it is a priority business mandate.

History will not judge us for the number of storms we endured but rather for how we prepared, responded and, when needed, rebuilt. They will ask whether we protected the most vulnerable, made decisions rooted in foresight or denial, and understood that resilience isn’t about surviving the next flood but creating a world that can thrive despite floods. As a collective, people will look to businesses and local community leaders to ensure essential enterprises remain operational, from online banking to stocked supermarket shelves to uninterrupted cellular service.

Weather severity has long been a reality, but so has our ability to lead, adapt and protect. It’s time for businesses, public institutions and communities to move beyond familiar talking points and communicate clear plans. While weather is unpredictable, the actions of responsible companies aligned with their objectives, strategies and customer expectations can remain a steady force, trustworthy and reliable.

***

Gil Bashe is Managing Partner and Chair, Global Health and Purpose, at FINN Partners.