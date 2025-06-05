Squire Patton Boggs has signed on to do Congressional outreach for the Palestine Monetary Authority.

It will especially focus on members of the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, and Senate Banking and Foreign Relations Committees, according to the engagement letter.

SPB also will provide PMA and the Association of Banks in Palestine with strategic guidance relating to reputational risk and recommendations on PMA’s in-person visits to Washington.

The one-year engagement, which kicked off July 1, is worth $500K to SPB. The contract automatically renews for another year.

Gassan Baloul, SPB partner and co-chair of its Middle East practice, oversees work for the PMA.

The PMA team includes Ed Newberry, global managing parter, public policy, compliance, investigatory and regulatory solutions; Paul Jones, international affairs specialist; Dominic Braithwaite, public policy specialist; and David Schnittger, former aide to House Speaker John Boehner.