Vision Americas International has filed a $1.3M contract to provide communications and PA support to Vinson & Elkins to backstop its legal work on behalf of the ad hoc board of Petroleos de Venezuela, the US recognized representative of the state-owned energy giant.

The Vienna, VA-based shop is to get involved with data analysis, relationship strategy development & execution, and advocacy work targeted at key decision makers, according to its April 30 engagement letter.

VAI also will provide support before, during and after meetings with American public figures. It will monitor those meetings, and, if necessary, hold meetings directly with the stakeholders to continue these conversations.

The firm’s fees cover work through Sept. 10.

CEO Marcela Prieto-Botero heads VAI’s V&E team.

She’s joined by Maria Camila Reina (head of strategic communications & PR), Jose Vicente Carraquero (political strategist), and Ana Maria Reyes (general assistant manager).