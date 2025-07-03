Tiffany Carpenter

MP&F brings on Tiffany Carpenter as principal to lead its new Knoxville, TN office. Carpenter comes to MP&F from the University of Tennessee system, where she served as VP for communications and marketing, partnering closely with the agency. She was previously assistant VP for communications for the University of Tennessee Foundation and was director of public relations for UT’s athletics department. MP&F’s Knoxville location was launched in response to growth opportunities in the East Tennessee business region, which includes Knoxville, Chattanooga and the TriCities (Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol) area. “Given her instincts of what brands need and want from their agency partner, we’re already dreaming bigger for what we’ll offer our clients,” said MP&F partner and co-owner Knight Stivender.

Kelli Calkins

Meyocks, a Des Moines, IA-based agency that works with food, agriculture, heath and mentor brands, names Kelli Calkins director of social media. Calkins most recently served as associate social media director at ad agency Charleston Orwig, leading multiplatform campaigns for clients on Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Reddit and Snapchat. In previous positions, she led social media and marketing efforts for clients including Merck Animal Health and Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition. At Meyrocks, Calkins will oversee social media strategy, content development and influencer campaigns. “Kelli brings a strong blend of strategic vision and hands-on experience, with a proven track record of successful social media campaigns,” said Meyrock president and CEO Kelly Ferguson.

Amanda Drum

Press Kitchen, which has offices in Los Angeles and New York City, promotes Amanda Drum to Vice President. Drum, who has been with the firm for 10 years, was most recently director of communications. In her new post, she will provide comprehensive agency strategy for clients. Drum will also oversee Press Kitchen's two new hires, PR specialist Skylar Davis and PR assistant Toby Shapiro, as well as additional team members. “She will help us continue to reach new milestones for both our agency and our clients,” said Press Kichen CEO Virginia Scripps. Press Kitchen is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

Felicia Harvey

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida names Felicia Harvey director, communications. Harvey most recently led fleet communications at Amazon. Her previously roles included director, media relations and corporate communications at biotech research company Avantor and director, corporate communications at Cognzant. At Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Harvey will lead the team responsible for internal and external communications, including executive communications, brand management, media relations, social media and multimedia production. “Felicia's leadership will be pivotal in continuing to shape our communications platforms,” said Coke Florida group VP, public affairs and communications Percy L. Wells II.