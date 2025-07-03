Nicole Cornish

Nicole Cornish plans to step down from the helm of Avoq by the end of the year to pursue new opportunities.

She will remain on the board to support the transition to new leadership. Avoq has launched a search for Cornish’s replacement.

Cornish did a seven-year run as CEO of Subject Matter, which merged with Kivvit in 2023. Avoq emerged from that merger in 2024.

Avoq debuted as a Top Ten O’Dwyer ranked firm, chalking up $89.9M in 2023 fees. It declined to participate in the 2025 rankings.

Will Wynperle, founder of Los Angeles-based Coral Tree Partners private equity firm, said Cornish guided the firm with an unwavering commitment to the people and mission of Avoq.

“During her tenure, we achieved record revenue, and she leaves the firm well positioned for continued growth,” added Wynperle, whose firm invested in Subject Matter in 2022.

Prior to leading Subject Matter, Cornish was COO at Burson-Marsteller and CEO of its Direct Impact unit.