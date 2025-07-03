Sally Susman

Sally Susman, who has been EVP and chief corporate affairs officer at Pfizer since 2007, is leaving the company at the end of 2025.

Before joining Pfizer, Susman was EVP global communications at Estée Lauder. Before that, she served as VP, European corporate affairs and communications at American Express. During the Clinton administration, she was deputy secretary for legislative and intergovernmental affairs in the Department of Commerce.

Susman will join this fall’s inaugural cohort of The Aspen Institute’s Act III Leadership and Legacy Laureates program, an initiative designed for leaders who want to reimagine their impact, leadership and legacy in an effort to drive positive change.

In addition to continuing as a board member at UL Solutions, a co-chair of the board of The International Rescue Committee and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Susman will work on writing her next book. She will also remain on the board of The Pfizer Foundation.

“Her focus on the company’s reputation helped Pfizer consistently rank highly on reputational lists, including being recently named a Most Trusted Healthcare Company on the Axios-Harris 100, which measures the reputations of major companies across key dimensions, including trust, culture, ethics, and vision,” said Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla.