Crosby Marketing Communications is the force behind the “This is My Room” public service campaign for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national, nonprofit public charity. The effort aims to raise awareness about the more than 100,000 children in the U.S. waiting to be adopted from foster care. Crosby developed a series of TV and radio PSAs featuring the real-life story of Marisol, who was adopted after spending 14 years in foster care. The campaign also includes a series of print and out-of-home executions for use by media outlets. “Crosby beautifully captured Marisol’s story... the heartbreak of instability and the hope that having a safe, permanent home can bring,” said Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption president and CEO Rita Soronen.

Red Banyan launches a hybrid client vertical designed to support organizations that need to navigate crises and manage risk, while continuing to build long-term brand visibility. It combines elements of the agency’s strategic communications and crisis communications divisions into one offering, structured around Red Banyan’s proprietary "Powering Reputation" model. The interconnected components of the vertical—Rapid Response, Brand Building, and Planning and Prevention—are intended to reflect how reputation is shaped and protected in real time today. "The stakes have shifted, and leaders are rethinking how to protect brand equity while still advancing their visibility and business goals,” said Red Banyan founder and CEO Evan Nierman. “The Powering Reputation model is designed to meet that shift with a system that connects strategy, risk mitigation, and rapid execution."

DemandScience, which provides B2B tech-enabled revenue marketing solutions, releases Digital Audiences, an audience activation solution that brings together account- and persona-based targeting across major digital channels. By linking verified company and contact data to digital identifiers, Digital Audiences offers marketers a way to activate a single audience across demand generation, events, programmatic display, video, social, audio, connected TV and beyond. It also gives marketers the opportunity to activate the same list used for events, sales outreach, or email campaigns in paid media channels like Facebook or LinkedIn. “Digital media has too often operated in a black box. Marketers know what they’re spending, but not always who they’re reaching,” said Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience. “Digital Audiences changes that.”