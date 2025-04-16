WPP has adopted a gloomier profit and sales forecast due to a deteriorating Q2 financial performance triggered by weak client spending as companies cope with the challenging economic backdrop.

CEO Mark Read, who has announced plans to leave WPP after a 30-year career, projects a 5.5 percent to 6 percent plunge in Q2 like-for-like revenues less pass-through costs.

He had anticipated Q2 performance similar to Q1, but June results were worse than expected. WPP expects that same lackluster activity to continue during the second half of the year.

First half revenues are projected to fall between 4.2 percent and 4.5 percent to about $7B.

Read said his “focus remains on ensuring the right balance between investing in the business for the long-term and continuing to reduce structural costs, while taking appropriate actions to respond to the current trading environment.”

WPP will release first half financials on August 7.