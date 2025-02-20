Kerry Anne Watson

In the world of travel marketing, it’s easy to focus on peak seasons—when the sun is shining, flights are full and tourism boards are flush with campaign dollars. But for PR professionals, the real opportunity often lies in the “shoulder season”—those quieter windows between high and low travel periods that are too often overlooked, yet brimming with potential.

At The Zimmerman Agency, we’ve made it our mission to turn these overlooked moments into marquee opportunities. Whether it’s coastal Rhode Island in winter, the mountains of West Virginia in spring bloom, or Palm Beach County in the summer lull, we’ve found that the right mix of strategy, storytelling and cultural savvy can transform the tourism calendar—and the bottom line.

Rewriting the rules in Rhode Island

Nowhere is that transformation more evident than in our work with Visit Rhode Island. Historically, the Ocean State has faced a familiar challenge: a steep tourism drop-off in the winter to early spring months, when colder temperatures and seasonal closures dampen travel interest. But with a focused PR strategy, we’ve helped redefine this narrative, positioning Rhode Island not as a summer-only escape, but as a year-round destination rich in culture, food and coastal charm.

Key to this shift has been direct engagement with media markets like New York, Atlanta, Orange County and Los Angeles. Through immersive Rhode Island-themed media mixers and curated activations featuring local tastemakers, we brought the state’s winter personality to life—highlighting cozy seaside inns, culinary experiences and a thriving arts scene. The result? Coverage in Condé Nast Traveler, AFAR, Travel + Leisure and Forbes and a growing perception among editors and travelers that Rhode Island offers something compelling even when the beaches are quiet.

Pop culture and polo in Palm Beach

Farther south, in the Palm Beaches, we tapped into cultural momentum to make noise during slower periods. Representing 39 distinct towns and cities across Palm Beach County, the destination has historically faced shoulder-season challenges—especially in the summer months when the coastal heat sets in and seasonal travelers head north.

To counter that, we leaned into a mix of smart newsjacking and editorial strategy. We capitalized on the rising “set-jetting” trend—where audiences visit destinations featured in film and television—by aligning with pop culture moments like Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” and Prince Harry’s Netflix polo docuseries. These touchpoints allowed us to reposition the Palm Beaches as not only beautiful year-round but also culturally relevant and buzz-worthy.

High-impact media activations—like hosting Entertainment Tonight for a national broadcast blitz—paired with targeted editorial outreach earned major features in People, Southern Living, The Miami Herald and The Hollywood Reporter, proving that with the right angle, great coverage doesn’t need to wait for peak season. The results? A record-breaking 9.9 million visitors in 2024—up 4.6 percent year-over-year—proof that smart, culturally attuned storytelling can shift behavior and grow visitation.

Elevating nature’s timetable in WV

In West Virginia, we aligned PR strategy with the rhythms of nature. From the springtime bloom of the rhododendron—the state flower—to autumn’s vibrant foliage, our campaigns turned natural cycles into powerful editorial hooks. Rather than compete with larger destinations, we leaned into West Virginia’s unique geography and sense of place—promoting scenic drives along the Highland Scenic Highway, outdoor recreation, Appalachian heritage and small-town charm.

Through earned placements in top-tier lifestyle and travel publications, we positioned the state as an emerging multi-season destination—ideal for road-trippers, couples and families looking for authenticity and affordability between traditional travel peaks.

Park City: more than snow

Known for its powder-perfect slopes and winter swagger, Park City, Utah, set its sights on a hotter goal: enticing travelers to stick around after the snow melts. Determined to shake off its ski-only reputation, The Zimmerman Agency crafted a PR campaign that made the off-season downright irresistible.

Think high-flying hot air balloon rides over the Provo River, paddleboarding sessions in a 100-year-old crater and all the fresh-air luxury you can handle. With editorial angles like “space is the new luxury” and “vehicle-free vacations,” we pitched Park City’s sun-drenched side to new markets and mindsets.

Nearly 100 editors and journalists experienced Park City’s shoulder season firsthand, fueling more than 650 pieces of content and $30 million in earned media value, including placements in Travel + Leisure, AFAR and Architectural Digest. The campaign reached more than 177 million potential visitors and saturated 75 percent of key markets at least three times—helping Park City achieve its highest-ever tourism-related tax collections and occupancy rates.

Belize: Reframing the ‘green season’

Internationally, we helped Belize Tourism rebrand its June-November “green season” as an asset, not a drawback. Once seen as Belize’s slow season due to rain and humidity, we reframed the narrative to focus on lush landscapes, wellness and immersive adventure. Rather than discounting the experience, we elevated it—positioning it as the best time for eco-conscious travelers to explore jungles, ruins and reefs in peace.

The key? Understanding the psyche of the traveler and the editor. With a storytelling lens rooted in sustainability and slow travel, our shoulder-season Belize coverage appeared in eco-focused, wellness and adventure outlets, helping the destination grow interest and arrivals during its quietest months.

What works—and why

Across all destinations, a few proven strategies emerged:

Lead with story, not season. The best angles highlight emotion, relevance, or cultural connection—not just what’s “on sale.”

Create immersive experiences. Whether in-market or on-location, media need to feel a destination’s shoulder season firsthand.

Tap niche audiences. From foodies and wellness seekers to outdoor lovers and luxury escapists, targeted pitching wins.

Capitalize on natural and cultural cycles. Don’t fight the season—lean into what makes it special.

Newsjack moments that matter. Pop culture, social trends and seasonal cues can elevate even the quietest months.

At The Zimmerman Agency, we don’t see shoulder season as a challenge—we see it as a blank slate. It’s when the noise dies down and the real storytelling begins. In an era where travelers crave space, authenticity and surprise, destinations that win during the off-peak periods often end up winning year-round.

Kerry Anne Watson is Public Relations President at The Zimmerman Agency.