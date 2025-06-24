Stagwell launches the Stagwell Media Platform, a centralized team of global media, technology and data experts. Powered by agentic principles, SMP will optimize trading and investment product solutions for Stagwell’s global network and media partners. It will utilize Stagwell’s scale, technology and partnerships to model, forecast and optimize towards increasing efficiency and boosting client outcomes. Matt Adams, who is global chief operating officer at Assembly Global, will now also serve as global CEO of SMP. Marissa Jimenez, who comes to Stagwell from Dentsu US, where she was EVP, commercial, will take on the role of SMP’s global chief trading and solutions officer, effective July 14. "This suite of solutions repositions, matures and expands the way we do business with our valued partners in a consolidating, addressable world, making it accessible to the entire Stagwell network,” said Adams.

The HOPSCOTCH Board

HOPSCOTCH, an international communications group founded in France, moves to reinforce the coherence of its global network and accelerate its development across all markets with the launch of a dedicated international coordination team for its operations outside of France. With over 1,200 employees—half of whom are based internationally—across 40 offices on five continents, the group is reorganizing its international operations under a unified brand by renaming all its offices under the HOPSCOTCH name. To support the transformation, Sylvain Rouchy, formerly head of the HOPSCOTCH Season network, has been appointed chief operating officer of the HOPSCOTCH International network. “This move reflects a clear ambition: to make HOPSCOTCH a global reference partner, capable of activating local expertise in a coordinated way to address the international challenges of our clients,” says HOPSCOTCH president Frédéric Bedin.

The Travel Lifestyle Network, an alliance of independent PR and marketing agencies specializing in travel and lifestyle, adds Fox Communications in the United Kingdom, Kontextia in Argentina, and Promonde in Brazil to its network. Fox Communications specializes in working with luxury travel and hospitality clients and has recently expanded into the luxury lifestyle space. Kontextia, a boutique language, marketing and communications, provides services including translation, localization, PR, business development and event management. Promonde connects international brands with the Brazilian market through strategic branding, public relations, storytelling, digital marketing and tailored sales initiatives. “Each brings a deep understanding of their markets, enabling us to offer clients more comprehensive support and insights in regions showing remarkable travel growth and opportunity,” said TLN executive chair (as well as Zapwater Communications founder and CEO) David Zapata.