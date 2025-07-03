Isabelle McLemore

U.S. Figure Skating hires Isabelle McLemore as VP, communications. McLemore previously served as managing director, communictions for USA Swimming; VP corporate communications at UFC; and manager, media relations for the Canadian Olympic Committee. In her new role she will oversee all aspects of U.S. Figure Skating’s internal and external communications, working to ensure effective messaging across all communication channels, develop and execute communication strategies, and manage media relationships. “Belle is a seasoned professional and is an incredible addition to U.S. Figure Skating to help both our organizational communications and provide leadership going into the Olympic Winter Games in February,” said U.S. Figure Skating CEO Matt Farrell.

Vanessa Procter

Indivior, a pharmaceutical company that develops medicines to treat opioid use disorder, appoints Vanessa Procter as EVP of corporate affairs. Procter joins the company from Sage Therapeutics, where she most recently served as SVP, corporate affairs. Her previous positions included head of US government affairs and public policy at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and director, federal government affairs at MedImmune. At Indivior, Procter will be responsible for corporate communications, government affairs, policy and advocacy. "Vanessa has an impressive track record of aligning teams to priorities and executing successful multi-stakeholder strategies that drive patient access in complex regulatory environments,” said Indivior CEO Joe Ciaffoni.

Chris McGuire

The American Marketing Association Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the organization’s North American network, names Chris McGuire president, succeeding Josh Blacksmith, who remains on AMA Chicago’s executive committee. McGuire, director of client growth and engagement at McGuffin Creative Group, previously served as president of the AMA Chicago chapter during fiscal year 2023–2024. During his term, he championed the development of the chapter’s mentorship program, helping to create meaningful connections between marketing professionals at all career stages. AMA Chicago has also brought on three new board members: Christine Buck, board director, EVP and trustee at The A.N. Pearl G. Barnett Family Foundation; Steve Krull, CEO at Be Found Online (BFO); and Peg Murphy, associate professor—communication department at Columbia College Chicago.