Brands aiming at Gen Z audiences might want to shift their focus from placing a priority on progressive ideals to tapping into a newfound interest in traditional values, according to a new study from Collage Group.

That interest is rooted in what “Trad Is Trending—But Not How You Think” refers to as “the Comfort of Convention”—a retreat at least partly driven by “disillusionment, digital fatigue, and a desire for meaning and stability.”

When it comes to their level of satisfaction regarding the current state of affairs in the US, Gen Z respondents were considerably more downbeat than the overall population. While 79 percent of the total sample said they had “good memories associated with living in the U.S.,” that number dips to 66 percent for Gen Z. In every question connected with perceptions of the U.S., Gen Z gave the country lower marks than the overall population did.

But the appeal of stability and simplicity is on the upswing. For example, almost two thirds of survey respondents (65 percent) call themselves “routine-oriented,” up 12 percent from a survey conducted last year. Almost as many (62 percent) said they were “risk-averse,” up 13 percent from 2024. Over half (55 percent) referred to themselves as “nostalgic,” a hike of 11 points.

Despite their desire for stability, Gen Zers also place a high premium on individuality. Many of them, according to the study “are nonconformist and exploring hybrid ideologies that resist easy categorization.”

That becomes clearer when different generations are asked to say where they see themselves on the political spectrum. The nonconformists (those who don’t see themselves as liberal, centrist or conservative) account for 36 percent of Gen Zers, far more than for any other generation.

How can marketers successfully negotiate Gen Z’s traditionalist turn? The study finds that different sectors may each require a different emphasis.

For health and wellness brands, the report says, marketers need to focus on accessibility, helping Gen Zers feel empowered and able to take control of their own health. In the food and beverage sector, transparency is key, playing into Gen Zers’ need to feel that they are making informed choices. That transparency is also important in the personal care sector, in addition to an emphasis on the simplicity of personal care routines. And simplicity carries over into fashion, making sure that messaging gives Gen Zers room to create their own personal style.

But, according to the report, the best way of instilling the sense of security that Gen Z is craving is to take a straighfoward approach.

“With institutions under suspicion,” the report’s authors note, “brands can step into the gap—but only if they lead with honesty, consistency and cultural awareness. Show that progress can be slow, uneven and still meaningful.”