Former AIG global head of corporate communications Emily Garbaccio is joining PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, as chief communications officer.

Garbaccio most recently ran EAG Communications, a consultancy that provided strategic counsel to clients navigating leadership transitions, organizational change and public company readiness.

At AIG, she also served as global chief marketing and communications officer, general insurance. Her previous positions have included global head of communications at Kate Spade and senior director, brand publicity at JC Penney.

In her new role, Garbaccio will lead PGIM’s global communications team and manage all aspects of employee communications, external communications and executive positioning. She will be responsible for developing a strategic, forward-looking communications capability to communicate PGIM’s strategy and protect, promote and enhance the firm’s reputation as a leading active asset manager.

“Emily is an exceptional communications leader with significant experience across industries, leading teams through transformation and managing reputations for well-known companies,” said Prudential Financial chief communication officer Ted Smith.