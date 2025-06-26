Woven Health Collective, a biopharmaceutical marketing and scientific communications agency, acquires Boundless Life Sciences Group, which specializes in creative services, commercial consulting and digital/AI strategies. By uniting Woven's scientific knowledge with Boundless' digital innovation, the acquisition is intended to create a uniquely integrated commercialization partner for life sciences companies. "Bringing Boundless into the Woven family accelerates our ability to deliver innovative, creative marketing and technology-driven solutions that complement our scientific communications expertise," said Woven founder and CEO Jeanne Martel.

Previsible, an SEO consulting firm, picks up SEO agency Internet Marketing Ninjas. Previsible and Internet Marketing Ninjas will operate as two distinct brands, with Internet Marketing Ninjas retaining all its dedicated team. It will now be known as “Internet Marketing Ninjas, a Previsible company.” Previsible was founded in 2021 by former head of SEO at eBay Jordan Koene and co-founders Tyson Stockton and David Bell. Internet Marketing Ninjas was started up in 1999 by chief executive Jim Boykin. Between them, the firms have worked with clients including Yelp, HP, Atlassian, Best Buy, Intuit and Reddit. "Our acquisition of Internet Marketing Ninjas brings one of the most experienced trusted-link and digital PR teams into our ecosystem,” said Koene.

Broadsheet Communications launches Broadsheet Intelligence, a strategic advisory unit focused on media messaging, brand positioning and thought leadership. Using a retainer-based and project-based model, Broadsheet Intelligence offers services that the company says provide a structured process for “developing, organizing and executing the ideas that form the foundation of a successful communications program.” Clients may also opt to add on a LinkedIn management function, which includes organic and paid posting through company or executive accounts, with ongoing creative optimization to maximize reach and relevance. Broadsheet Communications VP of strategy and principal analyst Alex Wolf will serve as managing director of the new unit. “Broadsheet Intelligence reflects our belief that strategy and message development are inseparable from great PR, and that companies deserve the same level of rigor and creativity in the first mile as they expect in the last,” said Broadsheet Communications founder and CEO Ben Billingsley.