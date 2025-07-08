Ontario’s Peterborough Regional Health Centre is seeking a lobbying firm to engage with provincial political leaders to advance its strategic priorities.
Ontario Hospital Shops for Lobbying Firm
Thu., Jul. 10, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Columbia (MD) Gathers Marketing Partners
Fri., Jul. 11, 2025
|•
Collier County, FL Seeks Tourism Marketing Support
Fri., Jul. 11, 2025
|•
Charlotte, NC Transit Authority Issues PR RFP
Fri., Jul. 11, 2025
|•
Los Alamos Seeks Tourism Plan
Wed., Jul. 9, 2025
|•
Maplewood (MO) Wants Brand Refresh
Tue., Jul. 8, 2025