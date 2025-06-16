NINICO, a Silicon Valley-based PR firm, is selected as agency of record for Anglepoint, a software asset management and IT asset management company. The agency will lead Anglepoint’s strategic communications, media relations and brand visibility initiatives across North America and key global markets. Anglepoint’s end-to-end managed services include program strategy development, technology selection and implementation. “NINICO brings the strategic vision and creativity we were looking for, and we’re excited to collaborate with them in this new chapter,” said Anglepoint VP of global marketing Helen Piña.

Firecracker PR signs on Firewalla, a provider of cybersecurity firewalls for families and businesses. Firecracker will be helping to secure product reviews for the company’s line of firewalls. Founded in 2017, Firewalla offers solutions that include such features as internal and external vulnerability scans; content filtering and activity detection; and device management. Its devices are currently operating in more than 100 countries.

New Engen is named digital marketing partner for Highlights for Children, a global media brand aimed at children up to 12 years of age. New Engen will lead strategy and execution across existing digital channels, such as paid social and search, as well as overseeing expansion into arenas like CTV and audio. The partnership also includes ongoing creative collaboration with Highlights’ internal team, with New Engen delivering insights into messaging effectiveness and advising on testing strategies to align content with campaign objectives. Highlights publishes magazines and books, in addition to providing such multi-platform experiences as digital apps, toys/games and a podcast. “We partnered with New Engen for their strategic insight, transformative approach, and shared commitment to purpose-driven marketing,” said Highlights for Children VP of digital acquisition and experience Kerstin Reinhart.

RG2 Communications is named agency of record for Hotel Milu Milano, a newly opened hotel in Milan’s Porta Venezia district. RG2 is launching an integrated communications strategy to launch the hotel. The scope of work on the project includes managing media relations, activating brand partnerships and driving awareness through campaigns in the luxury travel, hospitality and lifestyle spaces. “This is an exciting time of growth for Milan’s hospitality landscape, and we are looking forward to introducing new audiences to Hotel Milu Milan,” said RG2 principal and co-founder Grace Hitchen-Hilsley.