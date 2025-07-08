Mike Doyle

Ketchum president and CEO Mike Doyle is stepping down after 30 years with the Omnicom agency, effective the end of July. Doyle has held the top spot at the agency since 2020, previously serving in positions including partner and president, North America. While Ketchum looks for Doyle’s replacement, US CEO Tamara Norman and president of global markets Jo-ann Robertson will continue to lead their respective divisions, assisted by CFO and chief people officer James Peters. Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Chris Forster said in a memo to Ketchum employees that Doyle’s exit “aligns with a broader strategy to position Ketchum for future growth and meet the evolving needs of its clients.” The merger of Omincom and IPG is set to close later this year.

Kristin Hollins

FleishmanHillard promotes Kristin Hollins to general manager for California. Hollins most recently led the agency’s San Francisco office and has also served as an SVP and senior partner. Her other previous positions include CEO of Revere, a DJE Holdings Company; VP, communications at Actian; and VP at Oracle. In her new role, Hollins will oversee the agency's strategy and operations across San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and Sacramento, with a focus on client experience, growth, talent development and cross-market integration. "Kristin brings superior business acumen; depth of market, sector and discipline expertise; and a client- and people-centric focus that will help deliver against a 'One California' strategy with confidence," said FleishmanHillard president, Americas and chief strategy officer Della Sweetman.

John Goodwin

The Forward Party, a centrist political party founded by Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, names John Goodwin communications director. Goodwin was most recently co-founder and partner at PR and public affairs firm Foxhound Advisors. Before that, he served as SVP, public affairs at Poly (part of HP); VP, corporate communications at TiVo; and head of communications at the Weather Channel. In addition to serving as The Forward Party’s spokesman, Goodwin will oversee legacy and emerging media relations. social media engagement, surrogate operations and overall messaging development. The Forward Party has also brought on Kayla Berube, who previously handled political sales at Buzz Feed, as political director. “Goodwin and Berube are two of the brightest talents in their fields and will take Forward to the next level for long-term success,” said The Forward Party CEO Lindsey Drath.