Disney's FX Networks is searching for a senior VP of publicity to handle PR for original programming and brand.

The post is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the publicity department and creative services, including talent relations, awards, events and photo publicity.

Job specs note that the SVP “is responsible for strategic oversight of all consumer publicity campaigns for FX Original Series streamed exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ and also telecast on the FX and FXX cable channels.”

The person "will work closely with the corporate communications and global streaming content teams across Disney Entertainment Television, The Walt Disney Company, and Hulu and D+ domestically and globally on matters related to FX."

Candidates are required to have at least 15 years of experience in entertainment publicity with strong emphasis on consumer and trade press, deep understanding of the television and streaming industry, including trends, challenges and opportunities, and a proven track record leading and managing successful communications strategies at a network, streaming service, studio or agency.

The job is in Los Angeles and salaries for this position run from $332,500 to $457,100 per year.

Read the specs and apply.