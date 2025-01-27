George P. Bush

Public Policy Holding Company is acquiring Austin-based Pine Cove Strategies in a deal pegged at up to $13M.

George P. Bush, former Texas land commissioner and son of Jeb, heads PCS, which helps clients navigate the Lone Star State’s political and regulatory thicket.

He co-founded PCS with his wife Amanda, a managing director at PPHC’s Texas-based TrailRunner International.

Stewart Hall, PPHC called Texas, which boasts of the world's eighth largest economy, a priority market for his firm. “With George and Amanda’s deep relationships and proven track record in Texas politics, we’re looking forward to turbo charging Pine Cove’s growth by adding a government relations practice to its existing strategic communications services, and through the cross-referral of work within the broader PPHC network,” said Hall.

The deal is expected to close next month. PCS joins PPHC as its third state government relations operation, alongside KP Public Affairs (California) and O’Neill and Associates (Massachusetts).

PPHC trades on the London Stock Exchange.