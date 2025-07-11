Trevor Martin

Utz Brands, a snack manufacturer, names Trevor Martin as SVP, investor relations. Martin joins Utz from diversified global asset management firm Victory Capital/RS Investment Management, where he held positions including co-portfolio manager, RS Growth. He was previously a research analyst at RBI Capital Management and began his career as an operations associate at Standard Pacific Capital. At Utz, he reports to EVP & CFO William J. Kelley. “Trevor’s background in consumer-focused investment management and research makes him a great fit to lead our investor relations efforts,” said Kelley.

Warren Brown

Heven, which develops hydrogen-powered unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety and commercial applications, brings on Warren Brown as CMO. Brown was most recently CMO of aerospace company Fortem Technologies. Before that, he was VP of marketing and communications at SAIC and executive director of marketing, brand and advertising at Boeing Space, Defense and Security. At Heven, Brown will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, including brand development, product positioning, and market expansion. "Warren is a proven marketing leader with an exceptional track record of communicating technical value propositions in complex, mission-critical industries," said Heven CEO Bentzion Levinson.

Amy Fenton

MarketCast, a technology and data-enabled market research and analytics firm, promotes co-president Amy Fenton CEO. Before joining MarketCast in 2022, Fenton served as chief client officer, North America, at Kantar and chief client officer & CMO at Ipsos. In her new post, she will work to position MarketCast as an essential strategic partner for brand and campaign intelligence solutions. "With a focus on product modernization through AI and data science, client-centric commercial focus, and talent development, Amy’s leadership best positions MarketCast for the future,” said Ahmed Wahla, a partner with Kohlberg, MarketCast’s lead financial investor

Sam Mayper

M&T Bank Corporation appoints Sam Mayper as SVP of federal government relations. Mayper was most recently VP, congressional relations at the Independent Community Bankers of America. He was previously senior legislative manager at the American Bankers Association. Mayper began his career as a legislative assistant in the office of former Congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY). In his new position, he will support M&T Bank’s federal advocacy strategy and serve as a liaison to Congress and federal agencies on legislative and regulatory priorities. “His deep expertise in the legislative process, coupled with a demonstrated passion for community banking, make him the ideal person to represent M&T’s values and priorities in Washington,” said M&T Bank director of government relations Lauren Tennes.