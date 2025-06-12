Former Virginia Congressman Jim Moran’s firm represents the Eritrean Blue Revolution Front, which wants to overthrow the repressive government of Eritrea president Isaias Afwerki.

He has held power since Eritrea declared independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a civil war.

Moran Global Strategies is to provide counsel to EBRF and facilitate interactions with members of the Trump administration, Congress, think tanks and nonprofits to advance its goal of bringing democracy to Eritrea.

The firm has a one-year contract, which went into effect on July 1, and carries a $7K monthly fee.

MGS’ Elias Gerasoulis, who previously worked at Speaker-designate Bob Livingston’s firm, oversees the EBRF effort.