Champion is named official franchise development for Feng Cha, a premium boba beverage franchise with over 80 stores across the U.S. Champion will lead all digital marketing efforts for Feng Cha’s franchise development program, working to attract high-quality franchise inquiries, build national awareness of the chain’s business opportunity and deliver measurable results for franchise growth. “Their track record in franchise marketing, strategic creativity and deep industry relationships makes them an ideal extension of our team as we enter our next phase of expansion,” said Feng Cha co-founder and co-CEO Johnny Gao.

InnoVision Marketing Group, a bilingual agency headquartered in San Diego, is named PR agency of record for Herman Law, a legal firm representing victims of sexual abuse. InnoVision will lead all media relations, crisis communication, PR strategy and national press outreach for Herman Law’s efforts. The marketing group has already supported Herman Law in press events across major cities, including Orlando, Baltimore, Los Angeles and San Diego. "From the first day, their team demonstrated a deep understanding of our mission and brought a level of strategic insight, creativity and responsiveness that immediately stood out," said Herman Law chief business officer Roger Herman.

Prism PR is named public relations agency of record for Gaia, a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces content centering on personal transformation, health, wellness and spirituality. The agency will conduct integrated communications campaigns to help the company grow its brand further. Prism PR’s scope of work will include brand strategy; holistic media relations; and executive, corporate and global communications. It will also promote new shows, content and on-air talent. Gaia brought in $90.4 million in revenue in 2024, with an all-time high 856,000 subscribers. Its Q1 2025 revenue was up 12 percent year-over-year. “[Prism PR founder Rick Pendrick] understands the heart of our mission and brings both experience and passion to the table,” said Gaia CEO Kiersten Medvedich.