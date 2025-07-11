Brian Besanceney

Golin brings on former Boeing CCO Brian Besanceney as a senior advisor in its corporate affairs practice. Besanceney has also served as SVP & CCO at Walmart; SVP, public affairs at the Walt Disney Company; and held several planning and public affairs posts in the George W. Bush administration. He also served as board chairman at Orlando Health, a healthcare system with $12B of assets under management. At Golin, he will advise clients on reputation management, crisis communications, geopolitical complexity, digital transformation, and executive positioning strategies. " Brian's proven ability to evolve and uplevel communications functions for some of the world's most scrutinized organizations makes him an invaluable advisor to our clients and teams,” said Golin chairman Ellen Ryan Mardiks.

Smita Wadhawan

Constant Contact, which provides digital marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits, hires Smita Wadhawan as CMO. Wadhawan was previously CMO at SimplePractice, a healthcare practice management software company. She has also served as head of SMB growth marketing at GoDaddy and director of global product marketing at PayPal. In her new post, Wadhawan will oversee all aspects of marketing, including brand, customer acquisition, lifecycle marketing, product marketing, and partner marketing. "Smita stood out as a marketing leader with a rare combination of strategic depth and operational excellence, especially when it comes to understanding and connecting with small businesses," said Constant Contact CEO Frank Vella.

Alex Wolf

Broadsheet Communications promotes Alex Wolf to serve as managing director of Broadsheet Intelligence, its new strategic advisory unit. Wolf was previously VP of strategy and principal analyst at the firm. He has also served as director of communications at health, wellness and fitness company Drip Drop Inc. “He combines sharp analytical rigor with an instinct for clear, compelling narrative, exactly what this new division is designed to deliver,” said Broadsheet Communications founder and CEO Ben Billingsley.