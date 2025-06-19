Development Counsellors International is selected by Meet Boston, the official destination marketing organization for the Greater Boston area, as its agency of record for public relations, business events and travel trade in Canada. The agency will work with local partners to deliver campaigns and activations. Canada remains Boston’s largest international market, with hundreds of thousands of Canadians visiting each year for leisure, business and educational opportunities. “Their expertise and proven track record in destination marketing will help us create impactful campaigns and meaningful connections across the country,” said Meet Boston president and CEO Martha J. Sheridan.

Gunpowder, an enthusiast lifestyle agency, is partnering with Montana Knife Company to generate earned media coverage for the company through “proactive, authentic storytelling.” The agency will operate as an integral part of MKC’s marketing and communications team, providing a fully integrated public relations program as well as affiliate marketing services. Founded in 2020 by master bladesmith Josh Smith and Brandon Horoho, MKC builds knives for both indoor and outdoor use. “We take great pride in being a part of our customers’ lives, and believe we’ve selected a partner who will help us share that spirit with new audiences while staying true to our core,” said Smith.

McLean Media, a Michigan-based agency, pickes up online collector car marketplace Hemmings. The agency will provide comprehensive public relations services to support the continued growth and market leadership of Hemmings. Founded in 1954, Hemmings has evolved from a print publication, Hemmings Motor News, to a digital leader in the collector car space, connecting buyers and sellers of classic, vintage, and specialty vehicles worldwide. "This team's deep understanding of automotive, combined with their genuine passion for vintage cars, makes them the ideal partner to help us communicate our enhanced value proposition to enthusiasts worldwide,” said Hemmings president Jonathan Shaw.