Forward Global represents the Vapor Technology Association as the trade group launches a $1M cable TV and digital ad campaign urging president Trump to live up to his campaign promise to save the flavored vaping industry.

The campaign broke July 14 on Fox News, Newsmax, Bloomberg, NBC, ESPN and were targeted at decision-makers in DC and Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, NJ.

It distinguishes between illicit Chinese vapor products that target youth with video games, apps, and cartoon imagery with the adult-focused alternatives that help millions of Americans quit smoking cigarettes.

VTA claims that rogue bureaucrats and an overreaching Food and Drug Administration, which is “deputizing” Customs and Border Protection to interdict all vape products at the border, threaten the independent VAPE distribution chain and goes against Trump’s promise to save the industry.

Noe Garcia, Forward Global’s managing partner, heads the VPA team. He was a top aide to Senate Majority Leader Tom Frist, and Hispanic outreach advisor to John McCain’s presidential campaign.