Brenna Terry

Brenna Terry, global healthcare chair at Burson, has joined Real Chemistry as a president within its integrated communications unit.

The more than 25-year PR veteran led the WPP unit’s 1,000-person practice spanning 50 countries.

She also worked as global chair of Hill & Knowlton’s health practice, senior director enterprise engagement & communications at Janssen North America, senior director of executive communications & PA at Johnson and Johnson, and senior VP & global director for global health & wellness at Ogilvy.

At Real Chemistry, Terry will evolve the integrated comms model by combining deep audience intelligence with bold storytelling.

She reports to Emily Poe, group president & chief strategy officer at the integrated comms practice.