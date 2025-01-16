Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s XRG investment unit has retained Brunswick Group to a $60K monthly fee pact for “limited strategic communications support.”

XRG and Carlyle Group are acquiring Santos Limited, one of Australia’s oldest and biggest oil & gas producers, for $18.7B.

Santos owns a 51 percent stake in the Pikka prospect on Alaska’s North Slope. The field holds 400M barrels of oil and could produce up to 80M barrels a day, according to Santos. Spain’s Repsol owns the remaining 49 percent stake in Pikka.

Brunswick will prep XRG executives for upcoming meetings and interactions with US federal, state and local government officials, according to its contract.

It will prepare briefing materials, media monitoring, general research and logistics support, but will not engage in direct lobbying or advocacy at the federal, state or local levels.

Brunswick partner David Luke Palmerlee prepared a PowerPoint deck for XRG and/or ADNOC executives regarding XRG's proposed acquisition of Santos, which was announced June 27.

The firm’s XRG contract went into effect on July 15 and runs through 2025.