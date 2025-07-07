Lindsay Stein

In a moment defined by uncertainty, from shrinking newsrooms to fleeting trends (slow travel, coolcations, astrotourism ...), it may seem almost quaint to return to the basics of public relations. But in times like these, when the media landscape is chaotic and the travel industry can sometimes feel flooded with sameness, the fundamentals matter. In fact, they’re essential.

And one of the most enduring principles in travel PR is this: Don’t start with the product. Start with the problem the product solves.

It’s a deceptively simple idea. Yet, as competition intensifies and messaging becomes more reactive, this foundational truth is too often forgotten. Marketers often default to amenities, to value-adds, to packages and price incentives, but storytellers must do more. To earn the attention of editors and audiences, we must consistently go beyond what’s being offered to what’s being answered.

Making the shift from promotion to resolution is storytelling at its best and where our real value lies. Product has its place, of course, but as we move approach our long-term storytelling strategy, with feelings.

Because the traveler has changed. Today’s travelers are more emotionally driven, more discerning, more saturated by content than ever before. Price and prestige may influence the booking decision, but they’re unlikely motivators at the top of the funnel and neither make a great editorial pitch. What sings in the soul is something they believe they need and are missing, a break, a spark, a do-over and reset. They’re searching for experiences that can deliver what they feel they’re missing in a way that feels personal and real.

This is where storytelling rooted in tension becomes so powerful. Good travel PR begins with identifying what’s unresolved in the traveler’s life—something they may not even be able to name yet—and demonstrating how a destination, hotel or experience provides the answer. The story we tell cannot simply be about the elements of what travelers will experience but how the experience will restore or ignite their sense of self. The best story is about becoming better by going.

That’s the hero’s journey, the emotional core that points to an observation exploding across our industry right now: travelers don’t just want to go somewhere anymore; they want to feel better because they went.

As storytellers, our strategy must be to recognize this need and to anchor our approach in tension and resolution. At D/R this plays out in so many ways across the brands and destinations we represent every day.

Take Natural Habitat Adventures. Yes, their trips are extraordinary. They offer access to some of the most remote and pristine ecosystems in the world. But that’s not the whole story. What makes Nat Hab so relevant right now is that it meets a quiet, rising need among travelers: the need to reconnect with nature in a world that feels increasingly disconnected. These are not just wildlife adventures. They’re a reminder that the natural world is still out there, and that we’re still part of it.

Beaches Resorts solves a different kind of tension. For many families, especially those with young children, aging parents or neurodivergent needs, vacation planning is not joyful. It’s overwhelming. Beaches steps into that emotional terrain with intention and empathy, offering certified autism-friendly kids’ camps. thoughtful dining that welcomes children and design that acknowledges the complexity of family dynamics. The experience doesn’t just check boxes. It makes everyone feel considered. That’s not just convenience. That’s care.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection provides a quiet answer to a quieter need. For seasoned travelers who feel tourism has become fast, crowded and transactional, Uniworld reintroduces intimacy. It offers space to breathe. Service that remembers your name. Design that inspires pause, not just photos. The product is luxury, yes, but the problem it solves is something deeper: the traveler’s desire to slow down and feel seen.

Destinations also benefit from a PR approach focused on solving a problem.

Reno is a perfect example. It’s not trying to compete with its sister Nevada city, Las Vegas, or copy any other destination’s version of cool. It’s a place that fully embraces its own rhythm: a little quirky, deeply creative and wide open in every sense. As the jumping-off point for Burning Man, it’s long been a home for makers and those searching for something more. But Reno isn’t just a stop on the way to the desert; it’s a city where you can hike a mountain in the morning and catch one of the country’s hottest performers at night. This is the place where neon signs and high desert sunsets coexist. Reno solves for the traveler who wants something unscripted. Something real. Reno doesn’t ask travelers to be anything but curious.

Each of these examples demonstrates how moving your storytelling approach from focusing solely on features to feelings, from product to purpose, can dramatically improve your pitch.

This shift also serves a broader purpose in the travel landscape. It helps ease the pressure of driving visitors to the same places, which for many destinations in the world is becoming a challenge. When PR stories focus only on what’s already popular, we contribute to crowding and sameness. We make the world beige. We can change the narrative and tell stories that begin with a traveler’s emotional desires top of mind, because when we do, we open up the possibility of solving their needs across new destinations and new experiences.

This is not about preaching, it’s about storytelling rooted in tension and resolution that considers the challenges of the visitor first. In this way, our role as travel publicists is more important than ever, not because the media landscape is changing, but because we understand that spinning a good story is as perennial as the grass. When we go beyond what we’re offering to what we can solve, we widen the map and shift attention. We bring our client’s purpose into focus because in the end, people aren’t just trying to go—they’re trying to feel better that they went.

That’s where the best stories start.

Lindsay Stein is Director of Media Relations at The Decker/Royal Agency.