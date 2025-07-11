Dan Meyers

Dan Meyers, who did a seven year stint at APCO, exiting as deputy manager director of its DC office, has joined Teneo as managing director in its Washington office.

Meyers has experience advising public and private sector clients on strategic communications, coalition building, executive positions and crisis management.

He was VP at DCI for ten years, advance representative in George W. Bush’s White House, and special assistant to Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign. He also supported Sen. John McCain and VP JD Vance.

Since January, Meyers has been running Perspective Strategies in DC.

Nate Tamarin, head of Teneo DC, called the addition of Meyers a pivotal moment for its clients. “His ability to bridge political strategy, stakeholder dynamics and executive-level counsel makes him a powerful addition to our growing team,” he said.