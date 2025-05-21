Michael O'Brien

Michael O’Brien, who was most recently head of US healthcare public relations at ICR Healthcare, is joining APCO as a senior director.

At ICR Healthcare, O’Brien advised private and publicly traded healthcare companies on narrative development, reputation strategy and corporate, science and financial communications.

Before coming to ICR in 2021, he was VP of corporate communications for the University of Maryland Medical System. He has also served as managing director at JPA Health; global head of corporate communications at MedImmune and SVP, healthcare practice leader at imre.

“Michael’s arrival comes at a time when health care companies are facing seismic industry shifts,” said Mathew Shearman, global chair of APCO’s health practice. “His deep understanding of the business dynamics shaping healthcare today greatly strengthens APCO’s ability to help clients anticipate what’s next and navigate complexity with confidence. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our global health team.”