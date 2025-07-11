Gabriel Hasson

ICR appoints Gabriel Hasson as global head of governance & shareholder advisory. Hasson was most recently director of BlackRock's investment stewardship team. His previous positions included senior strategic advisor at ISS Corporate Solutions and senior consultant at Deloitte. In his new role, he will lead ICR’s team advising company management and boards of directors across the full spectrum of strategic governance matters, including investment fund stewardship engagement, ESG and bylaw policy strategy and disclosure, shareholder activism and proxy contest advisory. “His credibility with institutional investors, deep understanding of stewardship priorities, and sophisticated approach to complex situations will enhance ICR’s ability to deliver value to clients across industries and market caps,” said ICR founder and CEO Tom Ryan.

Oksana Kovalenko

MMGY Global hires Oksana Kovalenko as chief human resources officer. Kovalenko comes to MMGY Global from Amazon, where she served as global HR leader within its customer service division. She was previously global human resources at H&R Block and served as an HR compensation & benefits consultant for Philip Morris International in Kyiv, Ukraine. At MMGY Global, Kovalenko will lead the company’s global people strategy for more than 600 employees worldwide. “Her proven leadership and strategic mindset will be instrumental in guiding our people initiatives and reinforcing our position as a global employer of choice in the travel marketing sector,” said MMGY Global CEO Katie Briscoe.

Santiago Gonzalez

NVG, a lobbying, strategy and policy advocacy firm, names Santiago Gonzalez as VP. Gonzalez most recently served as legislative director to Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and was previously senior policy advisor and Legislative Assistant in Bennet’s office. He also worked as a legislative staffer to Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO). At NVG, Gonzalez will serve clients across the firm’s practice areas, with a focus on healthcare, immigration, trade, technology and civil rights. “Santiago is a star among the next generation of policy leaders in Washington, and we are so excited for the value he’ll deliver to NVG’s clients,” said NVG managing partner Andrea LaRue.

Ashley Smith

Seven Letter, a bipartisan strategic communications firm with offices in Washington and Boston, brings on Ashley Smith as senior director of paid media at Seven Letter Labs, the agency’s technology-enabled advertising and creative services arm. Smith was previously director, business solutions at Horizon Next, and she has as also served as associate media director at Ogilvy. Seven Letter has also hired Madi Mannes, who comes to the agency from Quadrant Strategies, as senior director, research.