Canada Goose Holdings, maker of luxury parkas and outwear, has signed on APCO to handle issues related to trade.

CEO Dani Reiss expects the company will experience “minimal impact” from Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada.

That’s because 75 percent of Canada Goose’s production is compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement and is exempt from tariffs.

Canada Goose reported a robust financial performance during fiscal 2025 as net income soared 78 percent to $75M on flat sales of $950M

Reiss promised to build on that momentum in fiscal 2026 by continuing to execute bolder marketing initiatives, expand and enhance the product offering and elevate consumer experience.

He withheld financial guidance for the full year due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and dynamic consumer spending patterns brought on by the unpredictable global trade environment.

APCO’s Felicia Pullam, senior director of geo-commerce, works on the Canada Goose account. She was executive director of the US Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade Relations.

Rosalind Reischer, senior associate director and an alum of McLarty Associates, joins Pullam on the Canada Goose effort.