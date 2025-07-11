Aude Gandon

The Estée Lauder Companies names Aude Gandon chief digital & marketing officer, a newly created role, effective August 1. Gandon joins the company from Nestlé, where she has been SVP, global chief marketing and digital officer since 2020. Before that, she was global managing director, brand at Google and has held senior posts at Publicis Groupe, McCann Worldgroup and Leo Burnett. At Estée Lauder, Gandon will lead the company’s precision marketing, creative operations, consumer and category insights, regional store design and visual merchandising, omnichannel media strategy, and global consumer care, She will also oversee global digital commerce and partner closely with regional leadership to accelerate online performance.

(L-R) Martin Kelly,

Justin Bulley

Big Group, a creative marketing agency with offices in London, Amsterdam, Bath and Dubai, appoints Martin Kelly as group CEO and Justin Bulley as managing director of its London office. Kelly, who joined the firm in 2016, was most recently group managing partner, commercial and operations. He has worked on European strategies for such clients as Sony, Duracell, Gillette and Kodak. As CEO, Kelly will be responsible for driving efficiencies and collaboration across Big Group’s offices. Bully was previously a director at the agency. He will now lead its day-to-day operations in London. “Their clarity, energy and deep understanding of Big Group clients and culture make them the perfect choice,” said Big Group founder and executive chairman Nick Scott.

Julia Victor

Angel City Football Club, a National Women’s Soccer League team based in Los Angeles, tabs Julia Victor to serve as CMO, a new role at the club. Victor joins the from computer gaming company 2K Games, where she was general manager and VP of publishing for new IP. She previously was at Electronic Arts as global head of brand for its game The Sims, and director, brand management at Nike Kids North America. As Angel City’s CMO, Victor will oversee all marketing, community, content, and merchandising. “Julia brings world-class brand and marketing leadership from Nike, EA and 2K, a deep understanding of the athlete experience, and a passion for women’s sports,” said ACFC CEO and co-founder, Julie Uhrman

Craig Ziegler

iSpot, a cross-platform TV & video ad measurement company, brings on Craig Ziegler as chief product officer. He will be based in Chicago. Ziegler was most recently SVP of product at Integral Ad Science. He previously held leadership positions at Omnicom Media Group, digital company Legacy.com and Tribune Media. “Craig's ability to build high-performing global product teams and deliver strong customer value aligns perfectly with our vision for the future," said iSpot CEO Sean Muller.