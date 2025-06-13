Saudi Arabia’s Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company has hired FTI Consulting to provide stakeholder advice and support for its communications strategy.

Launched by the Public Investment Fund, RVCMC is to back business and industry in the MENA region as they transition to net zero.

FTI is to spread the word that Saudi Arabia ranks in the forefront of climate action by establishing a thriving voluntary carbon market in the Kingdom and beyond.

The firm’s scope of work includes strategic counsel, thought leadership, media training, and event planning/programming.

Senior managing director Oliver Williams (UAE) and London-based managing director Paul Harris and senior director Damian Low handle the work.

The firm has contacted reporters from the Financial Times, EcoWatch, Sustainable Business Review, Politico, Economist, The Independent, Semafor Gulf, Bloomberg, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, and Clean Energy Wire on behalf of the Saudis.

FTI’s six-month contact calls for fees of $480K.