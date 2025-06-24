JPA Health is selected by the American Physiological Society to lead a national campaign aimed at elevating awareness and appreciation of physiology as a foundational discipline in life science and medicine. The campaign will also advocate for the importance of science funding. JPA Health will lead campaign development, creative execution, media strategy, digital engagement and public affairs outreach in collaboration with APS, aimed at building public, policymaker and scientific community support for physiology. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that supports researchers and educators in their work. “JPA Health impressed us with their strategic vision, audience insights and ability to translate complex science into compelling narratives that move people,” said APS CEO Scott Steen.

Bospar is named analyst relations agency of record for global HR and payroll software company Remote. The agency’s AR team, led by SVP Alex Soejarto, will work to elevate Remote’s profile through executive briefings, market education and analyst-facing content that clarifies Remote’s differentiation and long-term vision. Remote helps global teams hire, pay, and manage talent across borders. The partnership between Bospar and Remote comes as the $3 billion unicorn looks to deepen traction with enterprise buyers.

BPM-PR Firm adds Canaan Palestine, the leading exporter of olive oil out of Palestine, to its client roster. The initiative will spotlight the brand's products, cultural heritage, ethical mission and market momentum, positioning it for category leadership and sustained visibility in both consumer and trade spaces. Founded by Palestinian-American anthropologist and food systems expert Nasser Abufarha, Canaan Palestine exports a range of fine olive oils, along with specialty preserves, heritage grains and spices. Among the other brands BPM-PR has worked with are Armitron, Patricia Nash Designs, WITHit, Palmstreet, Bellabeat, The Moulin Rouge, Sabon and The Mane Choice.