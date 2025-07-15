Ryan Cudney

Ryan Cudney, who rose to general manager of Edelman’s Pacific Northwest group in a 12-year run, will join Boeing on July 31 as VP.

He will lead a new external communications & analytics team that joins Boeing’s media relations, social media, analytics, insights, and tools resources.

Cudney, who worked on the Boeing account at Edelman, was in charge of the No. 1 independent firm's offices in Seattle and Portland.

Earlier, he served as US lead for business transformation, advising clients on mergers, turnarounds and market repositioning.

He also was global chief of staff to Richard Edelman and ex-officio member of the Global Operating Committee.

In that post, he partnered with senior leaders of the firm to pursue strategic opportunities, recruit and retain top talent, and advance the firm’s intellectual property and thought leadership.

Prior to Edelman, Cudney was executive director of the Republican State Senate Campaign Committee in Illinois, and senior consultant at Sherman Consulting LLC.