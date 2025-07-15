Adam Fetcher

The City of Minneapolis hires Adam Fetcher as its first chief communications officer. Fetcher was most recently co-founder of Minneapolis based Big Future Mission & Message. He has held senior communications posts at electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, Patagonia, New Belgium Brewing and Lyft. Before that, Fetcher served in several positions in the Obama administration, including deputy national press secretary with Obama for America and press secretary for the US Department of the Interior. In his new position, he will manage a newly consolidated communications team charged with leveraging digital and traditional channels to engage with key audiences, including residents, stakeholders, and city employees. "Adam brings vision, sophistication and real-world experience to how we think about our city—and how we tell its story,” said Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey.

Eric Abelev

Pomona College names Eric Abelev as its new CCO, effective July 23. Abelev was most recently founder and strategic lead at EA International Strategies, a firm that helps US universities manage their global reputations and recruit international students. His previous positions include assistant VP, executive and community communications at the University of Southern California and director, corporate communications in MSLGROUP’s Hong Kong office. Abelev will oversee Pomona College’s office of communications, responsible for institutional storytelling, media relations, strategic communications planning, internal messaging, digital and social media, crisis management, and advancing Pomona’s institutional voice. “His strategic vision and passion for storytelling align seamlessly with our commitment to elevate and celebrate the achievements of our talented academic community,” said Pomona College president G. Gabrielle Starr.

Alix Steel

DrivePath Advisors, a business advisory firm that works with companies in the energy industry, brings on Alix Steel as a principal. Steel comes to DrivePath after 13 years at Bloomberg Media, where she anchored flagship programs including “Bloomberg Daybreak Americas,” “Commodities Edge,” and, most recently, “Bloomberg: The Close,” interviewing such business leaders as Ken Langone, Lloyd Blankfein and Leon Cooperman, as well as CEOs from the oil and gas sector. Steel previously was a multi-media reporter, anchor and producer for TheStreet.com. In her new post, she will leverage her knowledge of the energy sector and financial reporting skill to advuse DrivePath clients.