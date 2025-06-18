Weber Shandwick has filed its fiscal 2025 contract with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for PR services.

The Interpublic unit’s job is to analyze news coverage of Tokyo beyond Japan, and work to develop positive relationships with the international press.

Weber is to gauge the tone of overseas coverage of the city of 14M, offer guidance on how to view international news, support media briefings, prepare materials for distribution, and assist in responding to interview requests.

It also will support the speeches of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who was easily elected last year for a third four-year term in office.

Fortune reported that one her goals is to promote a four-day work week so residents can enjoy a healthier work-life balance in Japan’s most influential city.

Weber Shandwick’s contract is worth $1.7M.