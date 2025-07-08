Rich Jachetti

The Stevens Group is renaming as The Stevens/Jachetti Group following the appointment of Rich Jachetti as co-managing partner of the firm. The working relationship between Jachetti and The Stevens Group founder Art Stevens goes back to the mid 1980s, when Rich Jachetti Public Relations was acquired byLobsenz-Stevens Public Relations, where Stevens was owner and CEO. Jachetti was subsequently SVP at DVC Worldwide and then founded advertising agency EmotionMapping. He then re-joined Art Stevens at The Stevens Group in 2014. “Over the past 11 years,” said Stevens, “Rich has not only strengthened The Stevens Group's position as a leader in the PR agency M&A market, but given his unusually diverse background and experience in the broader marcom agency ecosystem, he has been instrumental in expanding the firm’s singular PR agency focus to include PR-adjacent service firms such as digital marketing; data gathering and analytics; social media and influencer marketing; promotional & account specific marketing; and performance marketing."

Teneo acquires PwC's Australia Business Restructuring Services unit. Through the transaction, approximately 80 members of PwC's Australia Business Restructuring Services team will join Teneo, including Stephen Longley, who has led the team for the last four years and will become head of financial advisory Australia. The team will offer a wide range of financial advisory services in the region, including deep expertise in local and international restructuring and insolvency situations. Teneo will also enhance its current presence in Sydney and Melbourne and plans to open its first office in Brisbane. "Australia has a diverse, innovative and growing economy, making it a critical market for Teneo as we continue to build our business across the Asia-Pacific region and around the world," said Teneo CEO Paul Keary.

ONAR Holding Corporation, a marketing technology company and marketing agency network, signs a definitive agreement to acquire Retina.ai, an AI-driven SaaS platform that ingests a brand’s transaction, engagement and demographic data to forecast customer lifetime value at the individual level. ONAR plans to merge Retina.ai with predictive analytics platform, Cortex, part of its ONAR Labs venture studio. The merger is intended to give ONAR’s agencies real-time visibility into which of their customers will become their most profitable. “Retina.ai is a jewel in our tech stack,” said ONAR CEO Claude Zdanow. “Combining it with Cortex sharpens our targeting, accelerates our growth initiatives, and ultimately magnifies long-term shareholder value.”