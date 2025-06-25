Elon Musk

Championship match… The scrappy kid from South Africa has the heavyweight from Queens on the ropes in their caged PR wrestling match that has mesmerized MagaLand.

Elon Musk has made his X platform the central information clearinghouse for all things related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He kicked off his effort in June following his fight with Trump over the One Big Bonkers Bill and his dismissal from the leadership of DOGE.

On X, Musk alleged that Trump was part of the Epstein files, which was why they weren’t made public.

He stepped up the activity this week, issuing more than 30 posts on X ridiculing Donald Trump’s claim that the Epstein conspiracy story is a hoax perpetuated by left-wing lunatics.

“Wow I can’t believe Epstein killed himself before realizing it was all a hoax,” Elon posted on July 17.

He’s also befuddled that Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a hoax.

Musk offered some great advice to the Air Force. He posted that the best way to make a stealth bomber totally invisible is to cover the exterior with copies of Epstein’s client list.

For his part, Trump has called Musk crazy and heavily reliant on government spending for Space X and Tesla.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump posted on Truth Social in June.

Trump is at a disadvantage. His Truth Social clout pales in comparison to Musk’s X megaphone.

So long, Stephen. CBS praised the talent and impact that Stephen Colbert has had on late night TV in its statement announcing the end of “The LATE SHOW” franchise.

“He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television,” said the company. The program has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons, according to CBS.

CBS said the shutdown decision is a purely financial decision made against the challenging backdrop of late night programming.

Parent company Paramount Global needs FCC approval to merge with Skydance Media. It's already ponying up $16M for Trump's library to settle his off-the-wall lawsuit against "60 Minutes."

As a public company, CBS must act in the interests of its shareholders, especially its controlling one, non-executive chair Shari Redstone.

She wants out of the cutthroat media world. If getting rid of Colbert, a thorn in the side of Trump, can pave the way for federal approval, so be it.

There no doubt Stephen will land on his feet and get another gig.

It’s a bit sad though that that once proud Tiffany Network has devolved into the Trump Network.

Move over Fox News.

Don’t like to think about it. Trump told the BBC on July 15 that he really doesn’t like to think about the assassination attempt.

Oh really? That’s hard to believe. Trump issued a proclamation on July 13 to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Butler Farms, PA, in which “an assassin’s bullet came within a quarter inch of ending my life and silencing our movement to restore American greatness.”

Trump claims that he survived that day due to “the hand of providence and the grace of Almighty God.”

He goes on: “It is my conviction that God alone saved me that day for a righteous purpose: to restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin. One year after the attempt on my life in Butler, our country is in the midst of a new Golden Age.”

It’s a safe bet that Trump will mark the second anniversary of the shooting in 2026.

Buyer’s remorse… You got to hand it to Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley for introducing the “Protect Medicaid and Rural Hospital Act.” He’s got gumption.

His measure would repeal some of the changes made by the One Big Bonkers Bill that he voted for on July 1.

He wants to double the $50B fund for rural hospitals that are going to be hammered by the OBBB, and repeal restrictions on the ways states finance Medicaid.

Of course, had Josh had the guts to vote against the OBBB, his face-saving bill would not have been necessary.