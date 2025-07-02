Public Policy Holding Company reports first-half revenues grew 24 percent as it recorded robust demand for its government relations, PA and regulatory advisory services.

The acquisition of TrailRunner International (which was completed April 1), contributions from the 2024 deals for Pagefield Communications and Lucas Public Affairs, and 8 percent organic growth drove the firm’s financial performance.

Stewart Hall, CEO, said the strong results “reflect the ongoing trust our clients place in us and the value they derive from the PPHC platform.”

He sees great opportunities in the strategic communications sector as clients seek integrated support to manage complex reputational, regulatory and stakeholder challenge.

Earlier this month, PPHC announced the acquisition of Austin-based Pine Cove Capital in a deal valued at up to $13M.

Led by former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and his wife, Amanda, Pine Cove will form the core of PPHC’s effort to build a Texas state government relations practice.

PPHC, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, also owns Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners and KP Public Affairs.