Laura Davidson (L) and Dana Curatolo co-authored this article.

Everyone seems to be launching a newsletter these days. What began a couple of years ago as a wave of respected journalists creating Substack newsletters to connect directly with PR professionals has evolved into something much broader. In 2025, we’re seeing not just media insiders, but also top-tier travel influencers, new tastemakers, luxury hotel brands and even private jet companies leveraging Substack as a direct channel to speak to their audiences.

This surge is more than a trend—it signals a fundamental shift in how brands build community, shape narrative and stay top-of-mind in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

Substack is no longer a niche media tool. It has emerged as a powerful content platform for curated storytelling, cultural perspective and brand intimacy—especially in the luxury travel space, where experience and emotion drive engagement. According to Business Insider, and with more than 35 million active subscriptions and two million paid, Substack offers unparalleled reach and loyalty. Open rates often triple those of traditional social media platforms, making it a compelling channel for thoughtful, long-form engagement with audiences who want to hear from you.

In the past, luxury travel brands relied almost exclusively on leading traditional print and digital outlets like Condé Nast Traveler, Robb Report and Travel + Leisure to tell their stories. These glossy features still hold immense sway—and we love working with them—but as editorial teams streamline and legacy titles narrow their focus, many PR professionals are looking elsewhere to round out their media mix.

Newsletters like those on Substack offer an elegant solution: a direct-to-inbox format with a highly engaged and often loyal readership. It’s not just about eyeballs—it’s about intent. When someone subscribes to a newsletter, they’re actively choosing to invite that voice into their daily or weekly rhythm. That kind of permission-based content is gold in a world of dwindling attention spans.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jul. '25 Travel & Tourism PR Magazine



Notably, travel journalists and editors are leading the charge. Writers like Yolanda Edwards (a Substack veteran), Sarah Khan, Laura Itzkowitz and more—are carving out spaces to share deeper, more personal travel commentary—often with greater freedom and editorial richness than traditional outlets allow. Whether they’re writing about under-the-radar design hotels in Italy or reflecting on the future of luxury hospitality, the tone is thoughtful, refined and often more honest than a glossy spread permits.

It’s not just journalists. Influential voices in fashion, design, hospitality and culture are also finding new creative freedom on the platform. Claudia Williams writes about style and aesthetics in a way that interweaves her global travel experiences and with a sensibility that resonates with culinary insiders and brand marketers alike.

And the brands themselves are catching on. Luxury hotels, airlines, cruise lines and private travel providers are beginning to use the platform either directly or through collaborations to deepen connections with their most discerning guests. Where once a property might have relied solely on third-party media validation, today they’re commissioning bespoke newsletter content, partnering with newsletter authors on immersive press trips, or even quietly launching branded newsletters of their own—disguised as editorial-first platforms.

Substack newsletters are uniquely effective at driving not just awareness but meaningful engagement. Unlike the often-broad appeal of a magazine feature, a well-crafted newsletter post can prompt direct action—whether it’s bookings, inquiries, or being shared within trusted circles. With a tone that’s more personal and authentic, newsletters resonate with today’s luxury consumers who engage with content selectively, thoughtfully and on their own terms.

So, where is this all going?

What’s next for this space is an exciting evolution of platform diversity and community-first storytelling. We’re seeing new players like The Window Seat by Tori Simokov emerge—blending highly curated travel content with authentic cultural perspective and an editorial voice that resonates with a younger, experience-driven luxury traveler. Tori, a seasoned creative and travel strategist, launched The Window Seat as a Substack dedicated to exploring travel through the lens of storytelling, design and discovery.

We recently hosted her at Park Hyatt New York to experience the new Petrossian tasting experience—an elevated, caviar-forward concept for both guests and locals. The resulting coverage was elegant and personal. It translated to increased awareness and conversation around the initiative among a smaller but highly engaged collective of affluent New Yorkers and global tastemakers passing through the city. The power of that post wasn’t in reach, but in relevance.

This is the kind of storytelling PR professionals should be paying attention to. It’s not about replacing traditional media—it’s about expanding the toolkit. Substack isn’t just another platform to pitch. It’s a space to build relationships, invest in voices that align with your brand’s values and experiment with new formats and collaborations that feel distinctly modern.

What’s especially notable is that these newsletters are being read by the exact audience luxury travel brands want to reach: curious, discerning, culturally plugged-in readers who value quality over quantity. And in many cases, they’re being forwarded, shared and discussed far beyond their initial inbox delivery.

For brands, this presents an opportunity to think more holistically about media strategy. Rather than chasing shrinking column inches or vying for viral moments on social, why not invest in depth, trust and intentionality? Partnering with newsletter authors—whether through experiences, collaborations, or content swaps—can yield long-tail results that extend well beyond a single feature.

In an era where consumers are increasingly skeptical of advertising and overwhelmed by content, newsletters represent a refreshing return to slow media. And in the luxury travel space, where trust, aspiration and emotional connection are everything, that’s an opportunity too powerful to ignore.

Laura Davidson is CEO and Founder of LDPR. Dana Curatolo is Senior Vice President at LDPR.