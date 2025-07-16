Ireland’s Central Remedial Clinic, which works with about 4K adults and children with disabilities, is looking for a firm to handle PR and corporate affairs services.
Irelands Central Remedial Clinic Seeks PR Makeover
Mon., Jul. 21, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
