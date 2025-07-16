Jeff Keller

Propel Health, which provides strategic communications and engagement services to clients in the life sciences industry, appoints Jeff Keller as president of its medical affairs business unit. Keller most recently served as president of Citrus Scientific. He has also held leadership positions at The Curry Rockefeller Group, ICON plc, and Complete Healthcare Communications Group, a division of MediMedia. At Propel, Keller will lead the firm’s efforts to expand and innovate in medical affairs including strategy development, scientific communications, and integrated engagement solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech clients. “His depth of experience, leadership in medical affairs and demonstrated success in scaling teams and delivering client value make him the ideal leader for this next phase of our growth,” said Propel Health CEO Mark Fleischer.

Marnie Keogh

Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company, names Marnie Keogh as SVP of marketing. Keogh most recently served as SVP of marketing at Magellan Health. Her previous positions include staff VP, communications at Anthem and VP, brand and marketing communications at Amerigroup Corporation. In her new position, Keogh will lead Acentra’s integrated marketing strategy, driving initiatives across brand development, digital marketing, thought leadership, and go-to-market campaigns. “Marnie brings a distinguished career in healthcare marketing and communications, with a proven ability to drive brand transformation, operational excellence, and digital innovation,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer.

French/West/Vaughan elevates five associates to its senior leadership team. Scott Palmer, who leads FWV’s paid media and digital marketing efforts, has been promoted from VP to SVP, digital media. Katie Johnson, who has been with FWV for more than 17 years, has also been promoted from VP to SVP. Tracy Wood, who oversees the day-to-day functions of the agency’s finance and HR departments, has been promoted to SVP, finance & administration, FWV has also promoted Peyton Burgess, who leads the development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns and media relations programs for clients in verticals including travel & tourism and financial services, and Emily Rochelle, who leads strategic communications for clients across the B2B, healthcare and technology industries, to VP. “We are proud to elevate these leaders who embody our values, shape our culture and deliver meaningful strategic value to our clients,” said FWV chairman & CEO Rick French.

Carlee Snyder

Avenue Z promotes Carlee Snyder to associate director, based in the firm’s New York office. Snyder has helped build Avenue Z’s venture capital, private equity, and tech expertise, working for a roster of such high-growth clients as Core VC, Torch Capital, Dynamix, Regen Capital and Alan Patricof’s Primetime Partners. She also led Avenue Z’s partnership with Brightwave on the Litquidity Classic, an event connecting operators, investors and founders. “In just two years, she’s become a strategic force behind some of our most high-impact work in venture capital and tech,” said Aveune Z New York VP and managing director. “Carlee delivers strong results for our clients.”