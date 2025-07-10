Real Chemistry acquires Greater Than One, which specializes in healthcare-first media, technology and omnichannel strategy. Greater Than One’s employees will join Real Chemistry and continue operating under the brand Greater Than One, part of Real Chemistry. The agency will maintain its New York headquarters and remote-first structure. Greater Than One’s capabilities will be integrated into Real Chemistry’s platform. Those capabilities include Greater Reach (a predictive media planning engine), Greater Score (an advanced engagement scoring tool) and Greater Omni (a centralized omnichannel platform strategy and implementation capability). “Greater Than One brings deep media expertise, powerful proprietary tools and a culture that matches ours—focused, fast-moving and built to deliver results,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan.

(L-R) Jennifer Barry, Elly van Os

CIIC PR, with a roster that includes clients in the travel, hospitality, food & beverage, and destination sectors, expands to Los Angeles. CEO Carolyn Izzo launched CIIC PR, which also has offices in New York and Miami, in Los Angeles nearly 30 years ago. Leading the new LA office is Jennifer Barry, who was most recently managing director of Zapwater Communications’ LA office. Elly van Os, who also joins from Zapwater’s LA office, will head CIIC PR’s luxury division. “Returning to this vibrant city with such a talented team feels both nostalgic and inspiring. It’s a meaningful full-circle moment that reflects our passion and vision for the future,” said Izzo.

J/PR, a global travel, hospitality and lifestyle communications agency launches a San Francisco office, the agency’s ninth location. The new office will be dual-branded under J/PR and its agency affiliate 20Two Studio, enabling both agencies to seamlessly service their growing rosters of clients in San Francisco and the Bay Area. It will be led by Natalie Amos, who has worked with brands including Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton, Six Senses and Banyan Tree, as well as destinations such as Dubai Economy & Tourism, LA Tourism and Thailand Tourism. “Our expansion into San Francisco is a testament to the incredible talent and vision behind J/PR and 20Two Studio, and we’re confident the new office will be a powerful extension of our brand as we continue to expand our national and global footprint,” said J/PR founding partner Jamie Lynn O’Grady.

Prosek Partners moves into a new Boston office. Located in the city’s financial district, the office boasts expansive space for collaboration and an open-floor plan that encourages employee engagement and connectivity. Since opening its doors in 2018 with eight full time employees, Prosek’s Boston office has grown to more than 50 staffers spanning the firm’s practice areas including public relations, digital, paid media, investor eelations and special situations. “Opening this space marks an exciting new chapter for us in Boston – a city that has played a vital role in our growth,” said Prosek founder and managing partner Jen Prosek.