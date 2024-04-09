Rebecca Kral

Longacre Square Partners has formalized its litigation & complex disputes practice under COO Rebecca Kral.

She has more than 15 years of experience, leading some of the most defining and complex litigation projects across multiple sectors.

At Longacre, she represented Vizgen in its patent infringement case against Harvard University and 10x Genomics, counseled George Weiss in his $250M defamation case against Jefferies Financial Group, and advised Steward Healthcare International and Dr. Ralph de la Torre through bankruptcy, international investigations, and U.S. Senate engagements

Prior to Longacre, Kral did a seven-year stint at Brunswick Group, served as VP financial communications & special situations at Edelman, and was VP at DF King & Co.

Based in New York, Longacre has offices in Tampa, Washington, Tampa and Toronto.