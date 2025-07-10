MikeWorldWide is coming on board as communications agency of record for Flickr, a photo-sharing platform. MWW will lead brand communications, earned and social media, and experiential strategy for the platform. The partnership aims to elevate Flickr's cultural relevance and deepen emotional resonance with its global audience through integrated storytelling and earned-first activations. MWW’s has recently launched PRISMA Labs.ai, its proprietary AI-integrated communications platform, and Everywhere, an in-house, social-first agency "Their strategic clarity and creative insight will help us connect more deeply with our community and reintroduce Flickr to a new generation of visual creators," said Flickr director of marketing Crystal Duarte.

Miles Davis

Shore Fire Media is retained as PR agency of record for the Miles Davis Estate, with a media campaign planned around the artist's upcoming centennial in 2026. Shore Fire will lead communications strategy across media platforms, supporting the Estate's cultural initiatives, brand collaborations, archival releases and global live events tied to the milestone. The Miles Davis Estate has in recent years produced a broad range of content and events. “As we prepare to celebrate Miles' 100th birthday, it is imperative that all of our collaborators share the same passion, creative vision and work ethic as the Estate," said Davis’s son Erin Davis, and nephew and musical collaborator Vincent Wilburn Jr., who oversee the Estate alongside his daughter Cheryl Davis. "After Shore Fire's presentation, we were convinced that Matt and his team are the perfect PR match. We look forward to a long, productive relationship."

Big Fish Collective is selected by GUNNER, a manufacturer of travel products for dogs, as its agency of record for publicity and media relations. Big Fish will lead earned media strategy, brand storytelling, and national press outreach to elevate the brand’s presence in consumer, lifestyle and pet industry media. GUNNER’s G1 Kennel is a 5-star crash-test rated dog crate and the market’s only double-wall rotomolded kennel. “We were looking for a PR partner who could match our momentum and, from day one, Big Fish has met our pace and our passion,” said GUNNER VP of marketing Sloane Wimberly.