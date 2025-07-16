New York’s Albany County Department of Health is collecting proposals for a public education campaign to discourage and prevent the misuse of opioids.

The purpose of the campaign is to increase awareness of the opioid epidemic and its impact on individuals, reduce user stigma, and promote resources related to the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The selected vendor will be responsible for creating a strategic, multimedia campaign to educate the target audience effectively.

The RFP calls for content creation and messaging; media and community engagement; digital and social media strategy; implementation and project management; and evaluation and reporting.

The Department plans to issue a one-year contract with work beginning on Sept. 1.

Proposals are due Aug. 8 at New York State’s electronic portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).